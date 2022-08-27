Avaware (AVE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $48,464.14

Avaware (AVE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Avaware has a total market capitalization of $48,464.14 and $11,324.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can now be purchased for $0.0121 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Avaware has traded 41% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,293.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,513.37 or 0.07457298 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00025293 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00167258 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00260363 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.02 or 0.00699827 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $117.61 or 0.00579517 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001006 BTC.

About Avaware

Avaware is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

