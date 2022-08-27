aWSB (aWSB) Trading Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

aWSB (aWSB) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 26th. aWSB has a market capitalization of $75,021.15 and $90.00 worth of aWSB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One aWSB coin can now be purchased for about $12.27 or 0.00060474 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, aWSB has traded down 14.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004928 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001658 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002145 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.54 or 0.00820638 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
aWSB Profile
aWSB’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113 coins.
