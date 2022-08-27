B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Up 350.0% in August

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of BOSC stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 million, a PE ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $4.31.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.79 million during the quarter. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BOSC Get Rating ) by 22,141.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides custom-made machines for industrial automation and assembly of products and packing that offer technological solutions.

See Also

