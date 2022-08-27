Baby Saitama Inu Price Reaches $0.0000 (BABYSAITAM)

Baby Saitama Inu (BABYSAITAM) traded up 16.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, Baby Saitama Inu has traded 36.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Saitama Inu coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Saitama Inu has a total market capitalization of $464,289.22 and approximately $9,251.00 worth of Baby Saitama Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005005 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001672 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.00 or 0.00830879 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Baby Saitama Inu
Baby Saitama Inu’s official Twitter account is @BabySaitamaERC.
Baby Saitama Inu Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Baby Saitama Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Saitama Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.