BabySwap Market Capitalization Hits $12.81 Million (BABY)

BabySwap (BABY) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, BabySwap has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BabySwap coin can now be bought for $0.0473 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. BabySwap has a total market capitalization of $12.81 million and approximately $327,270.00 worth of BabySwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002204 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.93 or 0.00827113 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
BabySwap Coin Profile
BabySwap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,939,180 coins. BabySwap’s official Twitter account is @babyswap_bsc.
BabySwap Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BabySwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BabySwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.