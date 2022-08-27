BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BAIC Motor Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BCCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 62.5% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BAIC Motor Price Performance

Shares of BCCMY stock remained flat at $2.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.28. BAIC Motor has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.73.

Get BAIC Motor alerts:

About BAIC Motor

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

BAIC Motor Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells passenger vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides luxury passenger cars, luxury commercial vehicles, middle-end and high-end passenger cars, and self-owned passenger cars. It also provides engines, powertrain, other parts, and components.

Receive News & Ratings for BAIC Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAIC Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.