Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 86.90 ($1.05) and last traded at GBX 87.60 ($1.06). 2,385,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average session volume of 959,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.10 ($1.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.35, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 95.32. The stock has a market cap of £314.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21.

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

