Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Downgraded to C at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE BCSF opened at $14.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $960.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 90.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Clare Stack Richer acquired 3,400 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $49,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,878.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

