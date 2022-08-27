Banano Hits Market Capitalization of $8.00 Million (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Banano has a total market cap of $8.00 million and approximately $92,589.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001651 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,231.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

Banano (BAN) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,673 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,658,514 coins. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official website is banano.cc. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano.

Banano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

