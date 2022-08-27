BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

BancFirst has increased its dividend by an average of 11.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. BancFirst has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BancFirst to earn $5.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst Price Performance

NASDAQ BANF opened at $110.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.21. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.08. BancFirst has a 1 year low of $53.77 and a 1 year high of $118.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at BancFirst

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. BancFirst had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 13.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C L. Craig, Jr. sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $293,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,204,165.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $190,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,840 shares of company stock valued at $3,406,661 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BancFirst

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 117.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on BANF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BancFirst to $91.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

About BancFirst

(Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.