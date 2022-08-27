Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 51,944 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 184.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 80,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 51,944 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $11,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 12,414 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,562 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Allstate by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 48,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Allstate by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 119,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,049,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 31,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Argus cut Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Allstate from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Allstate to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

Allstate Stock Down 2.3 %

Allstate stock traded down $2.95 on Friday, hitting $125.05. 1,079,967 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,436. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $144.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.22. The firm has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 1.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Allstate

(Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

