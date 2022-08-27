Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $9,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,358,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 81,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,421,000 after purchasing an additional 12,412 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,495 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded down $3.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.70. 1,112,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,837,512. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $88.02 and a fifty-two week high of $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.13.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.56.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

