Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 67,016 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 201.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,016 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $9,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CERN. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 4,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after purchasing an additional 113,436 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Cerner by 8.2% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 666,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,057,000 after buying an additional 112,211 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner Stock Performance

Cerner stock remained flat at $94.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,997,693. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 1-year low of $69.08 and a 1-year high of $95.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Cerner

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.