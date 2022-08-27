Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 77,509 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 88.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 164,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,509 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Centene were worth $13,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 14.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after buying an additional 3,350,045 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.26.

In other Centene news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 118,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $264,033.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,200 shares of company stock worth $2,458,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CNC traded down $5.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,036,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,846,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $98.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.82.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

