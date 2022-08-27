Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 90,442 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 140.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,442 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $11,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 4.6 %

DuPont de Nemours stock traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,833. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.12. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.56 and a 52 week high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 36.26%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Further Reading

