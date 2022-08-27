Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Reduces Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,128 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,971,155,000 after buying an additional 4,127,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,888,582,000 after buying an additional 3,343,792 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,616,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $745,518,000 after buying an additional 797,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 18,337.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 557,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,401,000 after buying an additional 554,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $4.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,626,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,640,875. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.71. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $95.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

