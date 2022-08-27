Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 18,922 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,922 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 225,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 190,503 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,762,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total transaction of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Several brokerages have commented on PEP. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.00.

PEP stock traded down $4.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.04. 5,246,614 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,591. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The stock has a market cap of $241.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.03 and its 200 day moving average is $170.66.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 69.28%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

