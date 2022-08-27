Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 5,154 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,154 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $1,527,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 278,924 shares of company stock worth $41,041,464. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,086,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,688,853. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.50 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 62.82%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.