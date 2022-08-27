Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS BKKLY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.

About Bangkok Bank Public

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

