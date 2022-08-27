Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Short Interest Update

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bangkok Bank Public Trading Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS BKKLY traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,840. Bangkok Bank Public has a 52-week low of $16.54 and a 52-week high of $23.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66.
About Bangkok Bank Public
