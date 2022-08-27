Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC) Short Interest Update

Bank of South Carolina Co. (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bank of South Carolina Stock Performance

BKSC opened at $16.65 on Friday. Bank of South Carolina has a one year low of $16.11 and a one year high of $21.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97. The company has a market capitalization of $92.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.46%.

Bank of South Carolina Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Bank of South Carolina’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina in the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of South Carolina during the first quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.