Barclays Boosts DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $125.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DKS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $170.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $106.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.90. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 55.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 16.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.99 per share, for a total transaction of $404,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

(Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.