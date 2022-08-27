Barclays Boosts Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target to $222.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $195.00 to $222.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on VEEV. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.68.

VEEV opened at $206.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.79. Veeva Systems has a 12-month low of $152.04 and a 12-month high of $336.52.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.88 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,893,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,000,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,626,193.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,893,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 118,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,360,161.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,371 shares of company stock worth $2,963,506 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

