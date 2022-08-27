Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Update

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 35.2% from the July 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of BMWYY stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.19. 125,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,336. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMWYY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €135.00 ($137.76) to €130.00 ($132.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment is involved in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

