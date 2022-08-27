Bean Cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1,372.00 (BITB)

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 89.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Bean Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bean Cash has a market capitalization of $503,743.88 and $1,372.00 worth of Bean Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bean Cash has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000123 BTC.
- Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.
Bean Cash Coin Profile
Bean Cash (CRYPTO:BITB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bean Cash’s total supply is 4,920,567,000 coins. The official website for Bean Cash is www.beancash.org. The official message board for Bean Cash is www.bitbean.org/forum. The Reddit community for Bean Cash is https://reddit.com/r/BeanCashOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bean Cash’s official Twitter account is @BeanCash_BEAN and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bean Cash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bean Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bean Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bean Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.
