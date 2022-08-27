Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €54.95 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €54.95 ($56.07) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRE. set a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($30.61) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($42.86) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($33.98) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €24.80 ($25.31) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €60.16 ($61.39) and a fifty-two week high of €80.00 ($81.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €26.76 and a 200 day moving average of €30.80.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.