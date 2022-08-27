Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC) Short Interest Update

Beyond Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, an increase of 136.4% from the July 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,182,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Beyond Commerce Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BYOC remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. 2,251,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,022,961. Beyond Commerce has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.00.

Get Beyond Commerce alerts:

About Beyond Commerce

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Beyond Commerce, Inc engages in the business-to-business Internet marketing technology and services, and information management market businesses. It offers content, business process management, customer feedback management, customer experience, business network, and BYOC analytics services. The company was formerly known as BOOMj, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Commerce, Inc in February 2009.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.