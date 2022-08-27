BiFi (BIFI) Achieves Market Cap of $2.30 Million

BiFi (BIFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, BiFi has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One BiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BiFi has a total market cap of $2.30 million and $212,131.00 worth of BiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BiFi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00101060 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00019558 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00258418 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00029459 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000307 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BiFi Coin Profile

BiFi uses the hashing algorithm. BiFi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,001,935 coins. BiFi’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile. The Reddit community for BiFi is https://reddit.com/r/BFC_BiFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BiFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BiFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BiFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BiFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BiFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.