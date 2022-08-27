Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Up 1,259.2% in August

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, an increase of 1,259.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Bionomics Stock Performance

Bionomics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Get Bionomics alerts:

Bionomics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bionomics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers in Australia and the United States. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which has completed phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Receive News & Ratings for Bionomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.