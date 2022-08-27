Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Up 1,259.2% in August

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 399,600 shares, an increase of 1,259.2% from the July 31st total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days.
Bionomics Stock Performance
Bionomics stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. Bionomics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Bionomics Company Profile
