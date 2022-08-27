Bitcoin SV One Day Trading Volume Tops $106.41 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. During the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.24 or 0.00258145 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $106.41 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,236.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.05 or 0.00578427 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001099 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005026 BTC.
- Coin of champions (COC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Counterparty (XCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00020215 BTC.
- ICC (ICC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.
- ArenaPlay (APC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003372 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,153,258 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.