Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Raymond James raised Black Diamond Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of BDIMF remained flat at $2.98 during midday trading on Friday. Black Diamond Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

