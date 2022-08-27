BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.38 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.27 EPS.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.44. 461,677 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,550. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03. BlackLine has a 1-year low of $49.66 and a 1-year high of $135.00.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $128.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.54 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 15.09% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BL shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BlackLine from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackLine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $96.89.

In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,997 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $139,610.27. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,406,791.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,589 shares in the company, valued at $3,157,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,497 shares of company stock valued at $240,850 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BlackLine by 14.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 57,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in BlackLine by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

