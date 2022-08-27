Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Insider Crystal Sumner Sells 47,631 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) insider Crystal Sumner sold 47,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $139,558.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 599,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,331.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Crystal Sumner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blend Labs alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Crystal Sumner sold 20,266 shares of Blend Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $58,974.06.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.17 and a 52-week high of $17.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Blend Labs ( NYSE:BLND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Blend Labs had a negative return on equity of 42.53% and a negative net margin of 228.19%. The business had revenue of $65.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLND. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Blend Labs by 418.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on BLND shares. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.