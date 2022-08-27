BLOCKv Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,935.00 (VEE)

BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. BLOCKv has a market cap of $5.71 million and $19,935.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004999 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004015 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00128408 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00087102 BTC.

BLOCKv is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,471,554,078 coins. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

