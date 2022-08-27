Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,938 Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3,725.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 92.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Cowen increased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of EXPD opened at $104.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200-day moving average of $102.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.58 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.88.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.14. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.