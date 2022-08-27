Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 342.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,959 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Five9 by 41,717.0% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,826,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,882,000 after buying an additional 1,822,616 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,968,379 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,988 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,296,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,756,000. Finally, Shannon River Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,775,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,777,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total transaction of $1,000,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,800.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,777 shares in the company, valued at $5,777,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,001 shares of company stock valued at $5,299,003 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Five9 Stock Performance

Shares of FIVN stock opened at $100.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.77. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -85.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.52 and a 12-month high of $186.46.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.16.

About Five9

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

