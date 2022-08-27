Blueshift Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 570.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,383 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 40,520 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after buying an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 55,181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $10,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $253,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,764 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $195,993,000 after purchasing an additional 102,683 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 12,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $138.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

