Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $1.50 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 55.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,411 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,755 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,062 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 424,545 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,560,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,258 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Shares of AEM stock opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.64. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Articles

