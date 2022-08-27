Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $1.85 Million in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 48,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in NRG Energy by 70.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

NRG Energy Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE NRG opened at $41.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.70 and a 1 year high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.87%.

NRG Energy Profile



NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

