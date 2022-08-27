Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.29 Million Investment in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 51,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after buying an additional 178,325 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the last quarter. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 6,040.6% during the fourth quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 731,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,624,000 after buying an additional 719,314 shares during the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 87,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 217,623 shares of company stock worth $10,848,962 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $51.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.67. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $51.37.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink cut ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright cut ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ChemoCentryx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

