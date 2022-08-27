Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 51,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Frontdoor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FTDR. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the first quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Frontdoor by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FTDR. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $41.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Frontdoor Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $23.09 on Friday. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.00, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.70.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). Frontdoor had a return on equity of 1,072.00% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Frontdoor

(Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

