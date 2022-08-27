Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.25 Million Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,267 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Signature Bank by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,423,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Signature Bank by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 59,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,328,000 after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $181.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $165.36 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.73.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.21. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 43.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Signature Bank from $309.00 to $288.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Signature Bank to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.69.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

