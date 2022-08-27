Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $1.83 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,307 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ITT by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,462,000 after buying an additional 24,021 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ITT by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ITT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 148,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after purchasing an additional 26,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on ITT to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

ITT Price Performance

NYSE:ITT opened at $75.14 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.92. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.63%.

Insider Activity

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About ITT

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.