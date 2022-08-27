Blueshift Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,538 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,916,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,656 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $125,811,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $98,005,000. 53.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $479,170.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,925,255.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 34,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $479,170.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,415,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,925,255.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Snap Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. KeyCorp lowered shares of Snap from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.74.

Snap stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.19. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $83.34.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

