BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

ZAG stock opened at C$13.75 on Friday. BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$13.25 and a twelve month high of C$16.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.12.

