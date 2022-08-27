BMO Capital Markets Trims Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Target Price to $72.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on COUP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.94.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Coupa Software stock opened at $58.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29 and a beta of 1.48. Coupa Software has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $270.79.

Insider Activity

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.05). Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 47.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

