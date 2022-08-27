BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (ZWK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17 on September 2nd

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF (TSE:ZWK – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.17 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF stock opened at C$27.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$26.49 and its 200 day moving average price is C$28.42. BMO Covered Call US Banks ETF has a twelve month low of C$24.50 and a twelve month high of C$35.25.

