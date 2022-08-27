BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF (TSE:ZUT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF stock opened at 27.47 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 26.50. BMO Equal Weight Utilities Index ETF has a twelve month low of 23.67 and a twelve month high of 27.71.

