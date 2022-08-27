BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (ZWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

ZWH opened at C$21.30 on Friday. BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$19.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$23.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$21.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$21.67.

