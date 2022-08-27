BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

TSE:ZPW opened at C$13.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$13.90. BMO US Put Write ETF has a 52-week low of C$12.82 and a 52-week high of C$16.16.

