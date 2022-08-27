BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE DMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,167. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.
Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund (DMB)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.