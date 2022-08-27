BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) Short Interest Update

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a growth of 97.9% from the July 31st total of 43,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE DMB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 17,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,167. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $17.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average is $12.66.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.053 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%.

Institutional Trading of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

